2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-Forward Pharma receives $1.25 bln pursuant to settlement and license agreement with Biogen

Feb 9 Forward Pharma A/S -

* Forward Pharma received US$ 1.25 bln pursuant to settlement and license agreement with Biogen

* Forward Pharma A/S - received non-refundable cash fee of US$1.25 billion in connection with settlement and license agreement with two units of Biogen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
