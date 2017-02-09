BRIEF-Regeneron says price increases unrelated from innovation will be pushed back on

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Regeneron CEO: "As we further diversify our product related revenue stream, we do not plan to provide eylea guidance after 2017"
* Regeneron CEO says Amgen's asserted patent claims on repatha are invalid and we look forward to pursuing our appeal over the coming months: conf call
* Regeneron's Bob Terifay says Eylea will continue for co over the years to come
* Regeneron: Eylea sales growth has slowed reflecting normal market dynamics for the product that has been around for over 5 yrs with no price hike since launch
* Regeneron CEO says changes in pharmaceutical drug pricing will need congressional action
* Regeneron CEO "Price increases that are unrelated or uncoupled from innovation will be pushed back on"
* Regeneron CEO: Constant price increases & magnitude of them are reflection of tone deafness on those taking hikes & complexities about how rebates work
* Regeneron CEO: "There is an opportunity to come up with more responsible pricing", in relation to rheumatoid arthritis drug, sarilumab
* Regeneron CEO: "Pharma is running around saying the middleman (PBM) is taking too much; the middleman says prices are too high and patients are wondering what is really going on"
* Regeneron CEO: "price increases are nice but if you cannot get them you better be able to innovate and that is our sweet spot" Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)