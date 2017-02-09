版本:
BRIEF-Cobalt announces closing of DOJ investigation

Feb 9 Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Cobalt announces closing of DOJ investigation

* No regulatory action has been taken against Cobalt as a result of these investigations

* Cobalt International - received a letter from U.S DOJ advising Cobalt that DOJ has closed its FCPA investigation into Cobalt's operations in Angola

* Cobalt International Energy - DOJ investigation, last FCPA investigation by a U.S. regulatory agency into co's Angolan operations, formally concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
