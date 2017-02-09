版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-CSPi Secures $6 mln, three-year managed service agreement with global IT service provider

Feb 9 CSPi Inc -

* Announced that its German subsidiary, CSPi GmBH, secured a three-year service contract worth $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
