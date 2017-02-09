版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-GM says car sharing service maven expanding to Atlanta

Feb 9 GM -

* Says its car sharing service maven is expanding its offerings in Atlanta from Lyft express drive program to include maven city car sharing Source text - (bit.ly/2k740ld) Further company coverage:
