2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Penske Automotive sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.30 per share

Feb 9 Penske Automotive Group Inc -

* Penske Automotive increases dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share

* Approved an increase in cash dividend to $0.30 per share for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
