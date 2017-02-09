BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life entered into amendment no. 2 to agreement and plan of merger with Anbang, parent

Feb 9 Fidelity & Guaranty Life

* Fidelity & guaranty life - entered into amendment no. 2 to agreement and plan of merger with anbang, parent and merger sub

* Fidelity & guaranty life - agreement extends outside termination date for deal from february 8, 2017 to april 17, 2017-sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kqp9Tq) Further company coverage: