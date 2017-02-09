BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"

Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co

* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape

* On conf call- in Q4 macro conditions worsened in Brazil, we focused on resetting price package architecture to support affordability

* COO Quincey- expect overall environment in 2017 to be similar to 2016

* COO - "in the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"

* COO - In the US, focusing on smaller packages, focusing on higher value categories or subcategories across north america

* COO - no calorie colas exceed growth of sparkling and actually exceed growth of our total portfolio in most of our other categories

* No calorie colas in good mid-single digits growth as we exited 2016

* COO - "we expect the short-term disruptions (due to demonetization in India) to kind of tail off as we come into 2017 though not from January 1."

* Coo- commodity environment was relatively benign in 2016, expect the same in 2017 Further company coverage: