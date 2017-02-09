版本:
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum says Barclays agreed to provide secured, unsecured financing of up to $2.4 billion

Feb 9 Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum- on Feb 8, in connection with consummation of proposed plan, Barclays agreed to provide secured, unsecured financing of up to $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
