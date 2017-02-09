版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-RepliCel announces granting of 2 patents in Europe

Feb 9 Replicel Life Sciences Inc

* Announced granting of two patents in Europe related to its multi-needle dermal injection technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
