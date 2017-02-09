版本:
BRIEF-Hubspot enters strategic partnership with Shutterstock for curated images

Feb 9 Hubspot Inc

* Hubspot - enters strategic partnership with shutterstock to bring thousands of curated images from shutterstock's collection to hubspot customers worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
