BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Intelgenx Technologies Corp
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma - Intelgenx will be responsible for research and development of product, including clinical studies and will develop product as an oral mucoadhesive tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma - Tetra will make a non-refundable exclusive negotiation payment to Intelgenx, an upfront payment along with set milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)