BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet

Feb 9 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet

* Tetra Bio-Pharma - Intelgenx will be responsible for research and development of product, including clinical studies and will develop product as an oral mucoadhesive tablet

* Tetra Bio-Pharma - Tetra will make a non-refundable exclusive negotiation payment to Intelgenx, an upfront payment along with set milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
