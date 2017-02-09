版本:
2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems extends previously announced share repurchase offer

Feb 9 Sunlink Health Systems Inc

* Sunlink Health Systems - has extended previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share

* Sunlink Health Systems - previously announced tender offer extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, February 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
