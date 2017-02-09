版本:
BRIEF-On Assignment Inc proposes to reprice a credit facility

Feb 9 On Assignment Inc

* Is proposing to reprice its existing term B credit facility and to amend its existing revolving credit facility

* On Assignment Inc - amended credit agreement, if completed, will increase size of revolving credit facility from $150 million to $200 million

* On Assignment Inc - amended credit agreement extends maturity date to five years from date of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
