版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Black Box Corp has been awarded $15 mln contract

Feb 9 Black Box Corp

* Black Box Corp - has been awarded a $15 million contract from US naval supply systems command for consolidated area telephone systems support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐