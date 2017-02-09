版本:
BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration enters deal with Eventus Capital

Feb 9 Red Pine Exploration Inc

* Red Pine Exploration Inc - entered into an agreement with Eventus Capital Corp for a private placement

* Red pine exploration - as per agreement, Eventus agreed to act on behalf of co for combined private placement of up to 16.67 million units of co at c$0.12/unit

* Red Pine Exploration Inc - proceeds from financing will be used to further exploration work on WAWA Gold Project

* Combined private placement also consists of a further 20.69 million common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
