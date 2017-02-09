BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration enters deal with Eventus Capital

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Red Pine Exploration Inc
* Red Pine Exploration Inc - entered into an agreement with Eventus Capital Corp for a private placement
* Red pine exploration - as per agreement, Eventus agreed to act on behalf of co for combined private placement of up to 16.67 million units of co at c$0.12/unit
* Red Pine Exploration Inc - proceeds from financing will be used to further exploration work on WAWA Gold Project
* Combined private placement also consists of a further 20.69 million common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)