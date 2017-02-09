版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-State Street Corp reports 6.30 percent passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 9 State Street Corp

* State Street Corp reports a 6.30 percent passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2k7Kdxi] Further company coverage:
