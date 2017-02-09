版本:
BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SPECTRUM AUCTION

Feb 9 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* SINCLAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SPECTRUM AUCTION

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE AN ESTIMATED $313 MILLION OF GROSS PROCEEDS FROM NATIONAL BROADBAND PLAN SPECTRUM AUCTION

* PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE RECEIVED LATER THIS YEAR

* RESULTS OF AUCTION ARE NOT EXPECTED TO PRODUCE ANY MATERIAL CHANGE IN OPERATIONS OR RESULTS FOR COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
