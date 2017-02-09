BRIEF-Whetstone Capital asks Columbia Pipeline unitholders to vote against TransCanada merger

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC
* "urges" Columbia Pipeline Partners unitholders to vote against merger with TransCanada corporation
* current $17.00 per unit merger "materially undervalues Columbia Pipeline partners"
* says owns approximately 1.2% of common units outstanding of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP
* believe fair value of CPPL is at least $20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)