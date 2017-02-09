版本:
BRIEF-NxGen MDx announces national contract with Aetna

Feb 9 NxGen MDx :

* Genetic screening, non-invasive pre-natal testing to be available on in-network basis for Aetna health plans' 40+ million members beginning on Feb 15 Source text for Eikon:
