BRIEF-Vanguard Group hikes passive stake in Apple to 6.3 pct from 5.8 pct

Feb 9 Vanguard Group Inc:

* Raises passive stake in Apple to 6.33 percent as of 2016-end versus 5.79 percent stake as of 2015-end Source text: bit.ly/2k7Sp5p Further company coverage:
