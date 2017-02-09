版本:
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group and Frontier Communications reach agreement

Feb 9 Sinclair Broadcast Group

* Sinclair Broadcast Group And Frontier Communications Reach Agreement

* Sinclair Broadcast-Agreement For Carriage Of Tennis Channel, Co's Broadcast Television Stations In Seattle And Portland & Several Stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
