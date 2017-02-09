版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 03:57 BJT

BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co reports net revenues grew 1 pct in Q4

Feb 9 Levi Strauss & Co :

* Qtrly net revenues $1,299 million versus $1,285 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to LS&Co. $96 million versus $101 million Source text : (bit.ly/2lvUPrK) Further company coverage:
