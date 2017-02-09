版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-Neurocrine and Bial reports exclusive North American licensing agreement for opicapone

Feb 10 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :

* Neurocrine and Bial announce exclusive North American licensing agreement for opicapone

* Neurocrine will be responsible for development and commercialization of opicapone in united states and canada

* Will make upfront payment of $30 million and will fund all development activities necessary for U.S. FDA approval

* Will pay Bial a percentage of net sales in exchange for manufacture and supply of opicapone drug product

* Neurocrine Biosciences - upon completion of technology transfer from Bial, neurocrine intends to meet with fda to discuss potential NDA submission

* Neurocrine Biosciences - Bial eligible to receive additional milestone payments of about $115 million from neurocrine for achievement of certain milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
