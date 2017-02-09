BRIEF-Comscore Inc says board adopted rights plan - SEC Filing

Feb 9 Comscore Inc

* Comscore Inc says on February 7, 2017, board of directors of Comscore, Inc. adopted a rights plan

* Each right would allow holder to purchase from co one one-hundredth of share of co's Series A Junior Participating Preferred stock for $120

* Purpose of rights plan to preserve co's ability to use net operating loss carryforwards, other tax attributes to offset future taxable income in U.S.