版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-Comscore Inc says board adopted rights plan - SEC Filing

Feb 9 Comscore Inc

* Comscore Inc says on February 7, 2017, board of directors of Comscore, Inc. adopted a rights plan

* Each right would allow holder to purchase from co one one-hundredth of share of co's Series A Junior Participating Preferred stock for $120

* Purpose of rights plan to preserve co's ability to use net operating loss carryforwards, other tax attributes to offset future taxable income in U.S. Source text (bit.ly/2kwvvU0) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐