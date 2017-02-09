版本:
BRIEF-Infosys says aligned with strategic direction of Vishal Sikka

Feb 9 Infosys Ltd

* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days

* Board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Vishal Sikka Further company coverage:
