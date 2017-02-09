版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing says 15 new orders (BDS USAF Tanker Program for 15 767s) for the week through Jan 31

Feb 9 Boeing Co

* Boeing says 15 new orders (BDS USAF Tanker Program for 15 767s) for the week through Jan 31

* Boeing says January net orders totaled 24 units Source text : [bit.ly/1CPj6cX] Further company coverage:
