版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management reports 6.46 percent passive stake in National Research Corp as of December 31, 2016

Feb 9 Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management

* Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management reports 6.46 percent passive stake in National Research Corp as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kqSKfN] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐