2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Fir Tree Inc reports a 6 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 9 Landcadia Holdings Inc :

* Fir Tree Inc reports a 6 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kT2xyp) Further company coverage:
