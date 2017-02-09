版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd reports 5.63 pct passive stake in MakeMy Trip Ltd

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Limited reports 5.63 percent passive stake in MakeMy Trip Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2k88rr5 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐