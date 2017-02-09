版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 5.85 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics as of December 31, 2016

Feb 9 Vanguard Group Inc

* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.85 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [bit.ly/2kqVqtw] Further company coverage:
