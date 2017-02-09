版本:
BRIEF-OppenheimerFunds Inc reports 5.38 pct passive stake in Amerigas Partners LP

Feb 9 Amerigas Partners LP

* OppenheimerFunds Inc reports a 5.38 percent passive stake in Amerigas Partners LP as on Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kwtKpH) Further company coverage:
