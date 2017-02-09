版本:
2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines CEO says plan to hire 25,000 people over the next five years

Feb 9 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines CEO says plan to hire 25,000 people over the next five years Source bit.ly/2k8kCo1 Further company coverage:
