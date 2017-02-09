版本:
BRIEF-Goodman Financial Corp reports 5.6 pct passive stake in Sharps Compliance Corp

Feb 9 Sharps Compliance Corp :

* Goodman Financial Corp reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Sharps Compliance Corp as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kwOde7) Further company coverage:
