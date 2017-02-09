版本:
BRIEF-Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties as of December 31, 2016

Feb 9 Public Sector Pension Investment Board

* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
