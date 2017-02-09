版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Questerre raises NOK 154 million in share issue

(Adds "million" in headline)

Feb 9 Questerre Energy Corp

* Says private placement of up to 30.8 million common shares has been substantially over-subscribed at a price of 5 NOK or C$0.79 per common share

* Gross proceeds are estimated at 154 million NOK or approximately C$24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
