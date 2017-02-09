版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES TO ISSUE C$200 MILLION OF PREFERRED SHARES

Feb 9 Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES TO ISSUE C$200 MILLION OF PREFERRED SHARES

* SAYS PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES EE WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF C$25.00 PER SHARE, FOR AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF C$200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
