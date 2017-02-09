版本:
BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment receives Ginnie Mae approval to buy MSRS

Feb 9 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Cherry hill Mortgage Investment Corporation receives Ginnie Mae approval to purchase MSRS

* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp - transaction increases size of company's total servicing portfolio to $7.7 billion in upb as of january 31, 2017

* Cherry hill mortgage investment corp-approval from ginnie mae expands market in which company can compete to purchase bulk offerings of msrs in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
