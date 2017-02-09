BRIEF-Energen Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.51

Feb 10 Energen Corp :

* Energen Corp - Energen's board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget (excluding lease renewals and acquisitions) of $790 million

* Energen - annual estimated 2017 production of 65.7 mboepd reflects a 20 percent year-over-year increase based on older generation frac designs

* Energen - energen expects most of its per-unit expenses to generally decline in 2017 as production increases

* Energen - has increased its 2017 hedge positions for oil, ngl, and natural gas and has initiated hedging for 2018

* Energen - also has hedged midland to cushing differential on 9.1 million barrels (approximately 69 percent) of its sweet oil production in 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Qtrly non- gaap loss per share $0.51

* Energen Corp - qtrly gaap total revenues $114.52 million