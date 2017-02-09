BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants says qtrly total revenues increased 20% to $16.6 million for quarter

Feb 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good Times Restaurants says qtrly same store sales for company-owned good times restaurants decreased 0.5% for quarter on top of last year's increase of 4.8%

* Good Times Restaurants says qtrly same store sales for company-owned Bad Daddy's restaurants increased 2.0% for quarter on top of last year's increase of 6.5%

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - qtrly total revenues increased 20% to $16.6 million for quarter

* Good Times Restaurants - sees 2017 total revenues of about $78 million to $80 million with a year-end revenue run rate of approximately $92 million to $94 million

* Good Times Restaurants - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $12 million including approximately $2.0 million related to fiscal 2018 development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: