BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants says qtrly total revenues increased 20% to $16.6 million for quarter

Feb 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc
* Good Times Restaurants says qtrly same store sales for
company-owned good times restaurants decreased 0.5% for quarter
on top of last year's increase of 4.8%
* Good Times Restaurants says qtrly same store sales for
company-owned Bad Daddy's restaurants increased 2.0% for quarter
on top of last year's increase of 6.5%
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - qtrly total revenues
increased 20% to $16.6 million for quarter
* Good Times Restaurants - sees 2017 total revenues of about
$78 million to $80 million with a year-end revenue run rate of
approximately $92 million to $94 million
* Good Times Restaurants - sees 2017 capital expenditures of
approximately $12 million including approximately $2.0 million
related to fiscal 2018 development
