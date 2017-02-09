版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Brinker International board declares common dividend

Feb 10 Brinker International Inc

* Brinker international board declares common dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
