2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-Hawkins declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.42 per share

Feb 9 Hawkins Inc

* Hawkins, Inc. declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.42 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
