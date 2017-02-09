版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier

Feb 10 NVIDIA Corp

* NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier

* NVIDIA Corp says qtrly automotive revenue $128 million versus $93 million

* NVIDIA Corp says license revenue from patent license agreement with Intel remained flat at $66 million for the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
