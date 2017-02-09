版本:
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc says qtrly revenue increased 7% to $399 million

Feb 10 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - qtrly revenue increased 7% to $399 million

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.28

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share $0.56

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees revenue growth in 2017 in range of 10-12%

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in range of 28-31% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
