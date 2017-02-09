版本:
2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Western Gas Partners announces acquisition in delaware basin gathering system

Feb 9 Western Gas Partners LP :

* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system

* Western Gas Partners - deal in exchange for wes's 33.75% non-operated interest in 2 natural gas gathering systems in pennsylvania and $155 million in cash

* Western Gas Partners - will acquire wpz's 50% non-operated interest in assets of delaware basin JV gathering LLC

* Says currently holds a 50% interest in, and operates, dbjv's assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
