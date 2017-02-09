版本:
BRIEF-Donald Smith & Co reports 10.02 pct passive stake in IAMGOLD Corp as of Dec 31 - SEC Filing

Feb 9 IAMGOLD Corp

* Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.02 percent passive stake in IAMGOLD Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kTEoru] Further company coverage:
