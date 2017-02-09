BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says "We may continue to face pressure to reduce costs from new presidential administration relating to F-35 program"

Feb 10 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin - We may continue to face pressure to reduce costs from new presidential administration relating to F-35 program

* Lockheed Martin - Uncertainty regarding actions that may be taken by new presidential administration in light of recent criticisms of F-35 program

* Lockheed Martin - Decision to cut spending or reduce planned orders for F-35 would have an adverse impact on results of operations

* Lockheed Martin - F-35 is expected to represent a higher percentage of co's sales in future years - SEC filing

* Lockheed Martin - Given size of F-35 program, expect continual reviews of aircraft performance, program schedule as part of oversight and budgeting processes

* Lockheed Martin - Due to co's "diverse range" of products, less likely that cuts in any specific contract or program will have long-term effect on business