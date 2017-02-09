BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says "We may continue to face pressure to reduce costs from new presidential administration relating to F-35 program"

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 10 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin - We may continue to face pressure to reduce costs from new presidential administration relating to F-35 program
* Lockheed Martin - Uncertainty regarding actions that may be taken by new presidential administration in light of recent criticisms of F-35 program
* Lockheed Martin - Decision to cut spending or reduce planned orders for F-35 would have an adverse impact on results of operations
* Lockheed Martin - F-35 is expected to represent a higher percentage of co's sales in future years - SEC filing
* Lockheed Martin - Given size of F-35 program, expect continual reviews of aircraft performance, program schedule as part of oversight and budgeting processes
* Lockheed Martin - Due to co's "diverse range" of products, less likely that cuts in any specific contract or program will have long-term effect on business Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2k8CB2g) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.