BRIEF-Atlas Venture Fund reports 12.3 pct stake in Intellia Therapeutics

Feb 9 Atlas Venture Fund IX, L.P:

* Atlas Venture Fund IX, L.P. reports a 12.3 percent passive stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kTY5zL) Further company coverage:
