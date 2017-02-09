BRIEF-Universal Logistics sees Q4 income from operations between $5.5 to $6 mln

Feb 9 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

* Universal Logistics Holdings - Expects to report Q4 total operating revenues in range $260 million to $265 million, 2016 FY operating revenues of approximately $1.07 billion

* Universal Logistics Holdings Inc - Based on available information, income from operations for Q4 is anticipated to be between $5.5 million to $6.0 million

* Universal Logistics Holdings - Sees reporting EPS of approximately $0.10 for q4 of 2016, and full-year earnings of approximately $0.85 per share