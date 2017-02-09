版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 07:45 BJT

BRIEF-Crew Energy announces strong 2016 Montney reserves growth with continued capital efficiency improvements

Feb 9 Crew Energy Inc

* Crew Energy announces strong 2016 Montney reserves growth with continued capital efficiency improvements

* Crew Energy-Established growth plan which targets strong production increases over next 36 months to estimated 60,000 boe per day through end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
